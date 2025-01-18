The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified the process of transferring provident fund accounts of members who have changed jobs. The current requirement for employees to submit online transfer claims to previous and present employers has been removed.

EPFO, in a circular released on January 15, provided details about cases in which online account transfer details are not required to be done through past and present employers.

Who will benefit? Account transfers between member IDs linked with the same UAN, where the UAN was allotted on or after October 1, 2017 and linked with Aadhaar.

Transfers between member IDs linked with different UANs, where UANs were allotted on or after October 1, 2017 and linked with the same Aadhaar.

Transfers between member IDs linked with the same UAN, where the UAN was allotted before October 1, 2017, are linked with Aadhaar, and the name, date of birth, and gender are identical across the Member IDs.

Transfers between Member IDs linked with different UANs, where at least one of the UANs was allotted before October 1, 2017, is linked with the same Aadhaar, and the name, date of birth , and gender are identical across the Member IDs. What is UAN? A 12-digit number assigned to every employee contributing to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is known as a universal account number or UAN. This number is issued by the EPFO.

How to link UAN with Aadhaar on the EPFO portal? Step 1: Go to the e-sewa website and by using your UAN details, log in to your EPF account.

Step 2: Select the KYC option under the ‘manage’ menu.

Step 4: Choose the Aadhaar option and put your Aadhar information.

Step 5: Save all the details.

Step 6: The Aadhaar details will be verified through UIDAI data.