The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified the process of transferring provident fund accounts of members who have changed jobs. The current requirement for employees to submit online transfer claims to previous and present employers has been removed.
EPFO, in a circular released on January 15, provided details about cases in which online account transfer details are not required to be done through past and present employers.
A 12-digit number assigned to every employee contributing to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is known as a universal account number or UAN. This number is issued by the EPFO.
Step 1: Go to the e-sewa website and by using your UAN details, log in to your EPF account.
Step 2: Select the KYC option under the ‘manage’ menu.
Step 4: Choose the Aadhaar option and put your Aadhar information.
Step 5: Save all the details.
Step 6: The Aadhaar details will be verified through UIDAI data.
Step 7: After finishing the KYC process, your Aadhaar card will be linked to your EPF account.
