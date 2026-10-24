New GST Rules 2026: From November 1, reforms to be rolled out in phases - What CBIC confirmed

Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms designed to lighten the compliance load on businesses are set to begin in phases from November 1, 2026. Changes that need amendments to the GST laws are targeted for April 1, 2027, according to Sanjay Mangal, Member (GST) at the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The decisions stem from the 57th GST Council meeting held on October 8, 2026, in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Mangal explained that the meeting concentrated on process and structural reforms to cut taxpayer compliance burden, smooth the flow of input tax credit (ITC), and speed up refunds.

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What starts from November 1, 2026 "Wherever Act amendments are not required, they will be implemented as soon as possible. Tentatively, these reforms will start from November 1, 2026," Sanjay Mangal said during a media interaction. The rollout will happen in stages based on the system upgrades needed.

Automated sanctioning of refunds will begin after November 1, where applicable. This applies only to future refund claims, not to those already pending. The focus is on faster processing once the systems are ready.

Law changes targeted for April 1, 2027 Measures that require amendments to the Central and state GST laws will take effect after the necessary legislative steps. Notably, the Council has set April 1, 2027, as the target date. These include changes to arrest provisions, rationalisation of prosecution thresholds, modifications to e-way bill rules, and a minimum threshold of ₹10,000 for issuing show-cause notices.

Mangal clarified that arrests already made will not be affected by the new rules. The Council has decided to remove certain arrest provisions from the law, but these changes will apply only from April 1, 2027. The department is examining interim guidance through instructions, though no final decision has been taken yet.

Tackling fake invoices at the source The CBIC is shifting towards technology-driven checks to stop fake invoices and fraudulent ITC claims before they happen, rather than acting only after the fact. The Council has decided to amend the return filing mechanism so that tax declared as payable by a supplier, which is then passed on as ITC to the recipient, must actually be paid.

Relief for small traders and businesses The Council gave in-principle approval to a new return filing system for businesses that make only business-to-consumer (B2C) supplies and have an annual turnover below ₹5 crore. Eligible traders would file returns once a year and pay tax quarterly, cutting their compliance work.

Small traders with turnover up to ₹5 crore will also avoid late fees if they file their returns within the same month they are due, even if there is a delay.

Process focus, not rate changes Unlike the previous GST Council meeting in September 2025, which dealt with rate rationalisation and reductions covering around 400 items, the latest meeting did not take up any GST rate revisions. Rate-related matters will be discussed at a future meeting whose date is yet to be fixed. The earlier rate exercise aimed to pass on benefits to consumers, and the government monitored the process closely.

Mangal noted that the current measures are primarily meant to help businesses by easing compliance, clearing ITC blockages, and facilitating refunds. Any gain for consumers would be indirect, coming through smoother operations and possible sharing of savings by industry.