Income Tax Bill News LIVE: New bill may get cabinet approval tomorrow, likely to be introduced next week

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:33 PM IST
Livemint

Income Tax Bill News LIVE: The Union Cabinet is expected to approve the new Income Tax Bill, potentially leading to its introduction in the Lok Sabha early the following week. 

Income Tax Bill News: New bill may get cabinet approval tomorrow, likely to be introduced next week

Income Tax Bill News LIVE: The Union Cabinet is expected to approve the new Income Tax Bill, potentially leading to its introduction in the Lok Sabha early the following week6. This bill is part of a larger effort to reform the tax system, and aims to overhaul the existing tax structure to make it more streamlined and transparent6.

06 Feb 2025, 02:33 PM IST Income Tax Bill News LIVE: Govt aims new bill to be ‘clearer’ and ‘lesser text’

Income Tax Bill News LIVE: The Indian government aims that the new income tax bill will be clearer and expected to have 50% less text, as per FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025 announcement. 

“The New Income Tax Bill will be clearer and will have around 50% lesser text compared to the present law, in terms of both chapters and words," according to the Union Budget announcement. 

06 Feb 2025, 02:27 PM IST Income Tax Bill News LIVE: Union Cabinet is likely to approve the new bill

Income Tax Bill News LIVE: According to media reports, Union Cabinet is likely to approve the new Income Tax Bill on Friday and the bill is likely to be introduced next week.

