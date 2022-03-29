New income tax rule changes from 1 April 2022. Details here

The Indian government has tightened norms for crypto by disallowing losses incurred in a particular digital asset to be set off against income from another version of a crypto holding. The government won’t allow tax breaks on infrastructure costs incurred while mining crypto assets as it won’t be treated as the cost of acquisition. For instance, if you make a ₹1000 gain on bitcoin and a ₹700 loss on Ethereum, you have to pay tax on ₹1000 and not on your net profit of ₹300. Similarly, you cannot set off gains and losses on cryptocurrency against gains and losses in other assets like stocks, mutual funds or real estate.

