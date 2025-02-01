Budget 2025 brought unexpected cheer to a large section of middle-class taxpayers who opt to file their returns under the new tax regime. Thanks to generous rebates announced, individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh an annum will not be required to pay any tax on incomes from sources such as salary.

They will, however, have to pay taxes at special rates on other incomes such as capital gains. For instance, capital gains on earnings from the sale of equities held for less than one year is 20 per cent and for those held for longer, it is 12.5 per cent. Similarly, earnings from the sale of other movable and immovable properties will be subject to capital gains tax at appropriate rates.

The sharp reduction in tax liability was made possible by a rejig of tax slabs under the new tax regime, the introduction of a new slab and enhanced rebates. For a person with an annual income of ₹12 lakh, the tax liability goes down from ₹80,000 at present to nil due to these changes. Those earning ₹20 lakh annually will see their tax liability fall from the current ₹2.90 lakh to ₹2 lakh. For those earning more, say annual income of ₹24 lakh, the tax liability will fall by ₹1.10 lakh from the current ₹4.10 lakh.

Rates, slabs under old tax regime unchanged What is clear is that the government wants more people to shift to the simplified new tax regime from the old tax regime. The Budget did not make any changes to the tax rates or slabs in the old tax regime.

Taxpayers opting for the new tax regime are not allowed to claim deductions or rebates for rent paid for a house and investments in social security instruments such as life insurance, public provident fund and pension. Those filing their returns under the old tax regime can continue to claim those benefits. However, with the rejig of tax slabs and enhanced rebates, most taxpayers may find shifting to the new regime beneficial.