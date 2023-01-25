New IPO: PayMate India to refile DRHP after receiving final nod from RBI for payment aggregator licence2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:12 AM IST
PayMate India to refile DRHP after receiving final nod from RBI for payment aggregator licence
(PTI) Fintech player PayMate India on Tuesday said it will refile the draft IPO papers with markets regulator Sebi after receiving final authorisation from the RBI to operate as an online payment aggregator (PA).
