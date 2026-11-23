New Fund Offer alert: Bandhan Mutual Fund has launched the Bandhan Nifty Commodities Index Fund, an open-ended scheme offering investors the opportunity to participate across sectors such as oil and gas, metals and mining, power, construction materials, and chemicals.
“Commodities have been fundamental to economic progress for centuries, and their importance continues to evolve with each new phase of development,” Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan Asset Management Company (AMC) said. The scheme will track the Nifty Commodities Index, and Kapoor said investors will have “opportunity to participate in these growth drivers through a diversified basket of commodity-linked companies”.
Established in 2000, Bandhan AMC is focused on helping savers become investors and create wealth, according to the press release. It has an on-the-ground presence in over 100 cities. It caters to investors in nearly 800 locations across India, serving over 7 million folios representing institutions, corporates, family offices, and individual clients.
It added that the fund house serves its investors through a slew of prudently constructed investment products across Mutual Funds, Specialised Investment Funds, Alternatives, and Portfolio Management Services (PMS), managed by a seasoned investment team, with the aim of providing performance consistent with the product’s well-defined objectives.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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