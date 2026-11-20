New NFO offer: Franklin Templeton (India) has launched the Franklin US Equity IFSC Fund, its first outbound fund offering through Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The fund house said the product gives Indian investors an opportunity to diversify globally through a research-led United States equity investment strategy.

Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton–India said the fund "provides diversified exposure to leading US companies through an actively managed, research-driven strategy that seeks to add value primarily through disciplined stock selection rather than broad sector calls.”

Franklin US Equity IFSC Fund: All you should know Allocation and minimum investment: According to the fund house, the product is structured as a feeder fund, providing Indian investors access to the FTGF Putnam US Research Fund (master Fund) with a minimum investment starting at $5,000.

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The master fund is an actively managed US equity strategy with over $10.6 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2026. “We believe the fund can serve as a core US equity allocation for investors seeking international diversification,” said Kiran Voleti, Principal Officer, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (IFSC).

Fund manager: The strategy is managed by Putnam Investments, a Franklin Templeton company with an investment track record of over three decades.

Offer period: Initial offer period from 11 November to 11 December 2026, with fund credit cut-off date on 10 December 2026.

Exit load: If redeemed within 24 months from allotment of units — 2% of redemption proceeds; and NIL if redeemed post 24 months from allotment of units.

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Subscription and redemption: This will be daily with cut-off time of 3 pm (1500 hours) IST.

Scheme objective: As per the release, the strategy aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of US companies, selecting its best investment ideas from across the S&P 500 Index.

It will follow a disciplined, research-driven approach focused on fundamental stock selection and risk management, with a historical track record of outperforming its benchmark over the long term.

Franklin US Equity IFSC Fund: NFO features at a glance

Franklin US Equity IFSC Fund — NFO Features Feeder Fund Franklin US Equity IFSC Fund Structure Retail – Outbound Fund Management Entity (FME) Franklin Templeton Asset Management (IFSC) Private Limited Master Fund FTGF Putnam US Research Fund (Investment Manager – Putnam Advisory Co LLC) Benchmark S&P 500 Index (Master Fund Benchmark) Investment Amount Minimum Investment Amount: USD 5,000 | Additional Investment Amount: USD 500 Initial Offer Period November 11, 2026 to December 11, 2026. Fund credit cut-off date: December 10, 2026 Plan Class A: Investments through distributors/placement agents Class B: Direct investments Exit Load If redeemed within 24 Months from Allotment of Units - 2% of Redemption proceeds; If redeemed post 24 Months from Allotment of Units – NIL Subscription & Redemption Daily; Cut-off time: 3 PM IST

About GIFT City, Franklin Templeton GIFT city is envisioned as a global financial hub, a gateway to facilitate investments into India by global investors and also provide an avenue for Indian investors to tap global opportunities.

Investors can access international stocks, funds, wealth management products, and other cross-border investment options that were traditionally available only through overseas financial centres.

Franklin Templeton has around $1.81 trillion in assets under management as of 31 October 2026 and operates globally in more than 35 countries. Further, Franklin Templeton (India) is among the largest foreign fund houses in the country, as per the release. It has offices in 41 cities and collection centers in over 100 locations across India.