New NFO offer: Franklin Templeton (India) has launched the Franklin US Equity IFSC Fund, its first outbound fund offering through Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The fund house said the product gives Indian investors an opportunity to diversify globally through a research-led United States equity investment strategy.
Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton–India said the fund "provides diversified exposure to leading US companies through an actively managed, research-driven strategy that seeks to add value primarily through disciplined stock selection rather than broad sector calls.”
Allocation and minimum investment: According to the fund house, the product is structured as a feeder fund, providing Indian investors access to the FTGF Putnam US Research Fund (master Fund) with a minimum investment starting at $5,000.
The master fund is an actively managed US equity strategy with over $10.6 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2026. “We believe the fund can serve as a core US equity allocation for investors seeking international diversification,” said Kiran Voleti, Principal Officer, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (IFSC).
Fund manager: The strategy is managed by Putnam Investments, a Franklin Templeton company with an investment track record of over three decades.
Offer period: Initial offer period from 11 November to 11 December 2026, with fund credit cut-off date on 10 December 2026.
Exit load: If redeemed within 24 months from allotment of units — 2% of redemption proceeds; and NIL if redeemed post 24 months from allotment of units.
Subscription and redemption: This will be daily with cut-off time of 3 pm (1500 hours) IST.
Scheme objective: As per the release, the strategy aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of US companies, selecting its best investment ideas from across the S&P 500 Index.
It will follow a disciplined, research-driven approach focused on fundamental stock selection and risk management, with a historical track record of outperforming its benchmark over the long term.
|Franklin US Equity IFSC Fund — NFO Features
|Feeder Fund
|Franklin US Equity IFSC Fund
|Structure
|Retail – Outbound
|Fund Management Entity (FME)
|Franklin Templeton Asset Management (IFSC) Private Limited
|Master Fund
|FTGF Putnam US Research Fund (Investment Manager – Putnam Advisory Co LLC)
|Benchmark
|S&P 500 Index (Master Fund Benchmark)
|Investment Amount
|Minimum Investment Amount: USD 5,000 | Additional Investment Amount: USD 500
|Initial Offer Period
|November 11, 2026 to December 11, 2026. Fund credit cut-off date: December 10, 2026
|Plan
|Class A: Investments through distributors/placement agents Class B: Direct investments
|Exit Load
|If redeemed within 24 Months from Allotment of Units - 2% of Redemption proceeds; If redeemed post 24 Months from Allotment of Units – NIL
|Subscription & Redemption
|Daily; Cut-off time: 3 PM IST
GIFT city is envisioned as a global financial hub, a gateway to facilitate investments into India by global investors and also provide an avenue for Indian investors to tap global opportunities.
Investors can access international stocks, funds, wealth management products, and other cross-border investment options that were traditionally available only through overseas financial centres.
Franklin Templeton has around $1.81 trillion in assets under management as of 31 October 2026 and operates globally in more than 35 countries. Further, Franklin Templeton (India) is among the largest foreign fund houses in the country, as per the release. It has offices in 41 cities and collection centers in over 100 locations across India.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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