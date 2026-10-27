New NFO alert! ICICI Prudential BSE Power ETF closes this week — Deadline, minimum amount, allocation, expected returns

New NFO alert! The ICICI Prudential BSE Power ETF, which gives investors exposure to the entire power value chain, closes this week. Here's a look at the key details — Deadline, minimum investment amount, portfolio allocation, and expected returns. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated27 Oct 2026, 02:49 PM IST
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ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Monday launched a new fund offer (NFO) for the ICICI Prudential BSE Power ETF, an open-ended Index Exchange Traded Fund that tracks the BSE Power Index.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Monday launched a new fund offer (NFO) for the ICICI Prudential BSE Power ETF, an open-ended Index Exchange Traded Fund that tracks the BSE Power Index. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Monday launched a new fund offer (NFO) for the ICICI Prudential BSE Power ETF, an open-ended Index Exchange-Traded Fund that tracks the BSE Power Index. It gives subscribers exposure to the entire power value chain — across generation, transmission, integrated utilities and heavy electrical equipment, the company said in an official release.

“India’s power sector is at an important juncture, with rising electricity consumption, expanding industrial activity and large-scale infrastructure development creating opportunities across the power value chain. With the launch of ICICI Prudential BSE Power ETF, investors can access a diversified basket of companies across this value chain through a single investment,” Vipin Bhandari, Head – Retail Business, ICICI Prudential AMC said in the release.

ICICI Prudential BSE Power ETF — All you need to know

  • NFO close date: The NFO, which opened on Monday, 26 October will close on Friday, 30 October.

The release added that MICR cheques will be accepted till up to 30 October, while e-payments and RTGS requests will be accepted till the end of business hours up to 30 October 2026.

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  • Portfolio allocation: Exposure to the entire power value chain as the BSE Power Index comprises constituents of BSE 500 Index that are classified as per the following Basic Industries as defined in the common India Industry Classification Structure — Heavy Electrical Equipment, Power Generation, Integrated Power Utilities, Power-Transmission, Power Trading, Power Distribution and Other Electrical Equipment.
  • Expected returns: Notably, the BSE Power Index has delivered a CAGR of 20% over five years, 17% over three years and 8% over one year. Data as on 30 September, showed, the release said.

The statement noted that the power sector has growth potential, with electricity demand up more than 5× since 2000, and as GDP and urban centres expand. India’s installed capacity is projected to rise from 596 GW (2025) to 1,154 GW (2034), marking a CAGR of 7.24%, driven by strong government policy, industrial expansion, and diversified generation mix, it added.

  • Stock cap and weighing: Index constituents are weighted by their float-adjusted market cap, subject to an individual stock weight cap of 25%.

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  • Why BSE Power Index? Covering BSE 500 companies across heavy electrical equipment, power generation, integrated power utilities, power transmission, power trading, power distribution and other electrical equipment, the index has 17 constituents and they are weighted by free-float market capitalisation, subject to an individual stock weight cap of 33% and a basic industry weight cap of 30%.

In terms of sectors, utilities make up 59.59% of the index and industrials the remaining 40.41%. By market capitalisation, the index has a large-cap tilt with 75.57% large caps and 24.42% mid-caps. The top ten constituents together account for 78.90% of the index. The index is reconstituted semiannually in June and December and rebalanced quarterly.

  • Who are the managers? The ETF will be managed by Nishit Patel, Ashwini Bharucha and Venus Ahuja, according to the statement.
  • What is the estimated risk level? The scheme is classified as ‘very high risk’, as per the release.
  • Exit Load: Nil

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  • Minimum Application Amount: During NFO 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1.
  • Minimum Investment Amount (Post Allotment): On stock exchanges investors can buy/sell units of the Scheme in round lot of 1 unit and in multiples thereof.

While directly with the MF, authorised participant(s) / investor(s) can buy or sell units of the scheme in creation unit size viz. 32,000 units and in multiples thereof.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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