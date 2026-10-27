New NFO alert! ICICI Prudential BSE Power ETF closes this week — Deadline, minimum amount, allocation, expected returns

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Monday launched a new fund offer (NFO) for the ICICI Prudential BSE Power ETF, an open-ended Index Exchange-Traded Fund that tracks the BSE Power Index. It gives subscribers exposure to the entire power value chain — across generation, transmission, integrated utilities and heavy electrical equipment, the company said in an official release.
“India’s power sector is at an important juncture, with rising electricity consumption, expanding industrial activity and large-scale infrastructure development creating opportunities across the power value chain. With the launch of ICICI Prudential BSE Power ETF, investors can access a diversified basket of companies across this value chain through a single investment,” Vipin Bhandari, Head – Retail Business, ICICI Prudential AMC said in the release.
The release added that MICR cheques will be accepted till up to 30 October, while e-payments and RTGS requests will be accepted till the end of business hours up to 30 October 2026.
The statement noted that the power sector has growth potential, with electricity demand up more than 5× since 2000, and as GDP and urban centres expand. India’s installed capacity is projected to rise from 596 GW (2025) to 1,154 GW (2034), marking a CAGR of 7.24%, driven by strong government policy, industrial expansion, and diversified generation mix, it added.
In terms of sectors, utilities make up 59.59% of the index and industrials the remaining 40.41%. By market capitalisation, the index has a large-cap tilt with 75.57% large caps and 24.42% mid-caps. The top ten constituents together account for 78.90% of the index. The index is reconstituted semiannually in June and December and rebalanced quarterly.
While directly with the MF, authorised participant(s) / investor(s) can buy or sell units of the scheme in creation unit size viz. 32,000 units and in multiples thereof.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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