New NFO alert! Kotak Nifty Realty Index Fund closes next week—See deadline, minimum amount, allocation, expected returns

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (KMAMC) has launched a new fund offer (NFO) for the Kotak Nifty Realty Index Fund. This open-ended scheme seeks to replicate and track the Nifty Realty Index. It gives subscribers access to the country’s evolving real estate opportunity, the company said in an official release.
India's real estate sector is on track to become a US$1 trillion market, supported by strong residential demand, commercial expansion, infrastructure spending and urbanisation. “The opportunity spans residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and industrial warehousing segments,” it added.
The fund thus comes amid growing opportunity in the real estate sector, which is benefiting from structural shifts — increasing formalisation under frameworks such as RERA, infrastructure development, rising incomes and urbanisation. Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC, noted that India's real estate sector is “undergoing a structural shift from a fragmented market towards a more formalised and organised industry”.
Satish Dondapati, Fund Manager at KMAMC, added that investing in realty companies individually requires investors to navigate the sector’s cyclical nature and stock-specific risks.
“The fund seeks to replicate this index, offering investors a straightforward passive route to participate in the listed real estate sector,” he added. Here are all the key things that investors should know:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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