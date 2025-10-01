The new Income Tax Act has not simplified tax, says CA Prakash Hegde
While the introduction of a new tax regime and revised capital gains taxation in India offers simplicity, complexities in compliance persist, requiring professional assistance for navigation.
Over the past few years, two big shifts have changed how Indians plan their taxes: the introduction of the new tax regime and the changes in capital gains taxation. At the Mint Money Festival, chartered accountant Prakash Hegde of Acer Tax & Corporate Services broke down what these changes mean for small taxpayers and why simplification remains elusive.