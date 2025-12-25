Old vs new tax regime: Why PPF still holds ground while ELSS loses appeal

Why the shift to the new tax regime

For 30-year-old Nitya Balasubramaniyan, an employee at a leading private sector bank, the first year of shift was more of a trial than anything else. But the second year brought tax savings. “After my income rose, my tax rate was lower under the new tax regime. There are also no mandatory tax savings to be done. So, I could make investments based on my goals.” She has diversified away from equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS), a tax-saving mutual fund (MF) scheme, to other mutual fund schemes.