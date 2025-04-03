Money
New TDS rules for partnership firms: What you need to know
Summary
- Partnership firms face a new reality as they are now required to calculate TDS on payments to partners exceeding ₹20,000. This could lead to tax complications and cash flow issues for many small businesses.
In the July 2024 Union budget, a new category was added to an already humongous list of payments that attract tax deduction at source, or TDS: the payment of salary, remuneration, bonus, commission, and interest by a partnership firm to its partners.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more