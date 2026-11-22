Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has launched new fund offers (NFOs) for five passive Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) schemes across sectors, all set to re-open next week for continuous repurchase and sale on Thursday, 26 November, Upstox reported.
The NFO window for all five of the asset management company's ETF schemes, set to list on the NSE, closed on Friday, 20 November 2026, it said.
An open-ended sectoral ETF that tracks the Nifty Private Bank Total Return Index comprising 10 private sector banks and seeks to provide investors with the corresponding returns.
Allocation-wise, the “high-risk” rated scheme will be 95-100% in private bank index, and the remaining 0-5% in debt mutual funds, money markets and liquid instruments.
The “high-risk” rated scheme tracks the Nifty500 Growth 50 Total Return Index which comprises 50 stocks from the Nifty 500 based on growth scores calculated from three-year PAT growth, three-year sales growth, and one-year risk-adjusted returns.
The scheme tracks the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index comprising 15 listed REITs and real estate stocks, with a minimum combined weight of 60% for REITs and a 15% cap per security. It aims to provide corresponding returns for investors.
Allocation mix for the “high-risk” rated scheme is 100-95% in index constituents and the rest 0-5% in debt and money market instruments.
This scheme tracks the Nifty 10-year Benchmark Government Securities (G-Sec) Index with aim to provide corresponding returns. Allocation will be divided as 95-100% towards the underlying index and 0-5% in money and debt markets.
The “moderate risk” rated scheme will invest 95% to 100% of its assets in the underlying index and up to 5% in debt and money market instruments. The index only has a single constituent, the on-the-run 10-year Government of India benchmark bond.
The scheme tracks the Nifty PSU Bank Total Return Index, which comprises 12 public sector banks and aims to provide corresponding returns for investors. The “very high risk” rated scheme will allocate 95-100% of assets towards index and 0-5% towards debt mutual funds, money markets and liquid instruments.
According to the Scheme Information Document (SID):
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