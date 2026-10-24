NFO deadline alert! New Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap150 Index Fund closes next week — Date, allocation, holding details

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MOMF) last week announced the launch of its new fund offer (NFO), ‘Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap150 Plus 8–13 Yr G-Sec 70:30 Index Fund’, an open-ended fund tracking the Nifty Midcap150 index, the company said.
The hybrid scheme brings together the growth potential of Midcaps and the stability of Government Securities (G-Secs), the release added.
“Midcap companies are in the growth phase of their lifecycle, while government securities carry zero credit risk. The fund is rebalanced monthly to maintain the 70:30 allocation — buying more of what has fallen and selling some of what has risen — helping maintain the pre-defined allocation without requiring market prediction or active shift between assets,” according to the statement.
According to Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC), the Nifty Midcap150 Plus 8–13 Yr G-Sec 70:30 Index aka the “Hybrid Index”, has delivered:
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