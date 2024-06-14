Nice EV you got there—can you afford to insure it?
Telis Demos , Stephen Wilmot , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Jun 2024, 04:29 PM IST
SummaryEVs are fast and full of technology. That makes them fun to drive—but tougher to insure.
Electric vehicles can be a pain to insure. Fixing the problem would give reluctant buyers one less thing to worry about.
