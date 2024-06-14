Nice EV you got there—can you afford to insure it?

In the U.S., the average severity of a claim for a repairable EV was $6,066 in the first quarter, nearly 30% higher than for internal-combustion-engine (ICE) vehicles, according to Mitchell, which provides software and data to auto insurers and the collision-repair industry. Car-rental agency Hertz, which in 2021 announced its plan to buy 100,000 Teslas, sending both its stock and that of the automaker higher on the news, has reversed course this year. The company cited the “damage expense associated with EVs" in its January decision to sell a third of its EV fleet.