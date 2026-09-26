No ATM charges, banks to operate on Sunday: What initiatives did Centre take to minimise disruptions during 3-day strike

Bank customers across India could face disruption in accessing in-branch services from September 28 to 30, 2026, as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has proposed a three-day nationwide strike to press for its key demands, which include pension tweaks and a five-day banking week.

The proposed strike follows the weekend holidays on September 26 and 27, raising concerns about an effective five-day disruption in banking operations.

It also coincides with the half-yearly closing of banks on September 30, an important date for activities such as provisioning, reconciliation, treasury operations, and other financial work.

Against this backdrop, the government and banks of the country have taken several steps to prepare for the strike, in case it materialises. Here are some of the measures announced by the government so far.

Central govt salaries, pensions to be paid early The Finance Ministry on Wednesday released a communication, advising government departments to disburse September salaries, wages and pensions to employees ahead of schedule.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Controller General of Accounts, salaries and wages can be released on Friday, September 25, instead of the usual payment date. Meanwhile, the adjustment, if any, will be made without exception from the salary or wages for October 2026.

The measure covers central government employees and pensioners, including Defence, Posts & Telecommunications.

PSU banks lift ATM charges Public-sector banks have also lifted charges on ATM transactions exceeding the free monthly limit during the three-day bank strike beginning September 28. The move allows customers to freely use ATM round the clock for essential transactions as the strike may disrupt banking operations.

Through social media posts, the State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, among others, have announced that customers will not have to bear any extra charges for ATM withdrawals during the period.

According to RBI guidelines, savings account holders are entitled to five free ATM withdrawals each month at their own bank’s machines. At other banks' ATMs, customers get three complimentary transactions in six metropolitan areas and five in non-metropolitan regions.

Banks to remain open on Sunday ahead of strike All public sector banks and regional rural banks will remain open and operate normally on Sunday, September 27, despite it being a weekly bank holiday for employees, the Finance Ministry said in a statement earlier.

The central bank has granted approval for all bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests to remain fully operational on September 27.