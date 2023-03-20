No direction given on loading ₹2,000 notes in ATMs, says Nirmala Sitharaman2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:58 PM IST
As per Annual Reports of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the total value of ₹500 and ₹2,000 denomination bank notes in circulation as at end-March 2017 and as at March-end 2022 was ₹9.512 lakh crore and ₹27.057 lakh crore
No instructions have been given to banks for filling or not filling ₹2,000 notes in Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as lenders make their own choice for loading of cash vending machines, Parliament was informed on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×