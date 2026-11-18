Motorists driving on national highways could soon face greater scrutiny over their vehicle insurance, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) testing a system to identify vehicles travelling without valid insurance at toll plazas.

Under the proposed mechanism, vehicle owners will receive SMS notifications if their vehicles are detected without an active insurance policy while passing through a toll gate, reported The Times of India.

The initiative is part of a pilot project launched at the Mundka toll plaza on Delhi's Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). If implemented nationwide, the system could make it easier for authorities to identify uninsured vehicles without requiring traffic officials to stop every vehicle for physical verification.

According to the report, NHAI intends to extend the initiative to other parts of the country after assessing the pilot's performance and ensuring that the technology works effectively.

The move is significant for vehicle owners as driving without valid third-party insurance is a punishable offence under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

How will the new NHAI toll plaza system work? The system will automatically check a vehicle's insurance status by matching its registration details with the Vahan database, maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

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Whenever a vehicle crosses the toll plaza, its details will be shared with the database, where an automated backend mechanism will verify whether its third-party insurance policy is active.

If the system detects an expired policy or an uninsured vehicle, an SMS will be sent to the registered owner within minutes. The message will contain the vehicle's registration number, the date and time of its toll plaza crossing and the insurance policy's expiry date.

Explaining how the mechanism will operate, an official told The Times of India, “If the policy has expired or the vehicle is uninsured, an SMS alert is sent to the owner with details of the registration number, the time when it crossed and that the insurance has expired."

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The official added that the message would mention the policy's expiry date and advise vehicle owners to renew it to avoid penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.

What is the fine for driving without valid vehicle insurance? Under Section 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, driving a vehicle without valid third-party insurance is a punishable offence. Third-party insurance is mandatory for vehicles using public roads in India.

The penalty depends on whether the violation is committed for the first time or repeatedly:

1. First offence: A fine of three times the vehicle's base insurance premium or ₹5,000, whichever is higher.

2. Subsequent offence: A fine of five times the vehicle's base premium or ₹10,000, whichever is higher.

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This means repeat offenders could face penalties exceeding ₹10,000, depending on the applicable base premium.

The new NHAI initiative is currently an identification and SMS-alert mechanism. The alert itself does not mean that an automatic fine is imposed at the toll plaza.

Why is NHAI introducing the insurance-check system? The initiative is aimed at encouraging motorists to renew their insurance policies before they expire and improving compliance with mandatory third-party insurance requirements.

Uninsured vehicles can create significant financial and legal difficulties when involved in road accidents. In such cases, victims may face challenges in securing compensation for injuries, fatalities or property damage.

According to The Times of India, NHAI plans to expand the system to other parts of the country after the pilot project is completed and the mechanism is stabilised. However, a nationwide rollout date has not yet been announced.