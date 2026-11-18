Motorists driving on national highways could soon face greater scrutiny over their vehicle insurance, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) testing a system to identify vehicles travelling without valid insurance at toll plazas.
Under the proposed mechanism, vehicle owners will receive SMS notifications if their vehicles are detected without an active insurance policy while passing through a toll gate, reported The Times of India.
The initiative is part of a pilot project launched at the Mundka toll plaza on Delhi's Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). If implemented nationwide, the system could make it easier for authorities to identify uninsured vehicles without requiring traffic officials to stop every vehicle for physical verification.
According to the report, NHAI intends to extend the initiative to other parts of the country after assessing the pilot's performance and ensuring that the technology works effectively.
The move is significant for vehicle owners as driving without valid third-party insurance is a punishable offence under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
The system will automatically check a vehicle's insurance status by matching its registration details with the Vahan database, maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).
Whenever a vehicle crosses the toll plaza, its details will be shared with the database, where an automated backend mechanism will verify whether its third-party insurance policy is active.
If the system detects an expired policy or an uninsured vehicle, an SMS will be sent to the registered owner within minutes. The message will contain the vehicle's registration number, the date and time of its toll plaza crossing and the insurance policy's expiry date.
Explaining how the mechanism will operate, an official told The Times of India, “If the policy has expired or the vehicle is uninsured, an SMS alert is sent to the owner with details of the registration number, the time when it crossed and that the insurance has expired."
The official added that the message would mention the policy's expiry date and advise vehicle owners to renew it to avoid penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Under Section 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, driving a vehicle without valid third-party insurance is a punishable offence. Third-party insurance is mandatory for vehicles using public roads in India.
The penalty depends on whether the violation is committed for the first time or repeatedly:
1. First offence: A fine of three times the vehicle's base insurance premium or ₹5,000, whichever is higher.
2. Subsequent offence: A fine of five times the vehicle's base premium or ₹10,000, whichever is higher.
This means repeat offenders could face penalties exceeding ₹10,000, depending on the applicable base premium.
The new NHAI initiative is currently an identification and SMS-alert mechanism. The alert itself does not mean that an automatic fine is imposed at the toll plaza.
The initiative is aimed at encouraging motorists to renew their insurance policies before they expire and improving compliance with mandatory third-party insurance requirements.
Uninsured vehicles can create significant financial and legal difficulties when involved in road accidents. In such cases, victims may face challenges in securing compensation for injuries, fatalities or property damage.
According to The Times of India, NHAI plans to expand the system to other parts of the country after the pilot project is completed and the mechanism is stabilised. However, a nationwide rollout date has not yet been announced.
For now, motorists should check their insurance expiry dates and ensure they have valid third-party coverage before taking their vehicles onto public roads.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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