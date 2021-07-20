Now, pension funds will be allowed to invest in IPOs

Once the PFRDA receives regulatory powers, they will ask superannuation funds to submit their accounts and documents and check whether the guidelines set by the ministry of finance are being observed. If not, they will be given the option to transfer their funds to NPS and become part of the NPS system. He added that there are advantages of transferring superannuation funds to NPS because, in superannuation funds only one-third can be withdrawn tax free at maturity, whereas in NPS, this stands at is 40% of the subscriber's corpus.