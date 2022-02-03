NPS income tax benefits: Latest rules for private sector, government employees

-If your employer is contributing towards your NPS account, a deduction of up to 14% of salary (basic + DA) irrespective of any limit qualifies for income tax deduction under Section 80 CCD(2) for central government employees. For state government employees the limit will go up to 14% after the Budget proposals come into effect while for private sector employees, the limit continues to remain at 10%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}