When borders blur: Inheritance challenges in NRI marriages

Effect of an overseas marriage on inheritance rights

A marriage validly entered into overseas is generally recognized in India as long as it satisfies the requirements under Indian law. Registration in India is not compulsory for succession matters. This means that inheritance rights do not depend on whether there is specific registration in India, provided the marriage itself is legally valid. This issue has also drawn policy attention in recent years. In 2019, the Government of India introduced a Bill in parliament proposing mandatory registration of marriages between an NRI and an Indian citizen, or between two NRIs, driven by rising reports of Indian women being trapped in fraudulent marriages with NRIs. The Bill was not passed, and has since lapsed. It has recently been confirmed in parliament that such legislation will not be reinitiated.