When borders blur: Inheritance challenges in NRI marriages

In an increasingly globalised world, owning assets is no longer about who gets what. It is also about planning for eventualities arising from varying and complex legal systems and rules governing succession.
Consider a common situation today. A non-resident Indian (NRI) with assets in India marries a foreign national. There are two possibilities: first, where the NRI retains their Indian citizenship; second, where the NRI takes up foreign citizenship, in which case, they could be an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) if they wish. The spouse and children in both situations will be eligible for OCI registration, subject to relevant conditions.