Navigating home: Financial steps for NRIs returning to India

For mutual funds, the process of converting from NRI to resident status requires updating documents with each Asset Management Company (AMC) where units are held. “When someone becomes an NRI, we can only update our status with one AMC, and it will get updated with all AMCs through KRA. However, when someone comes back to India, they have to go and tell each AMC they have investments in," said Urvil Modi, a registered investment advisor and founder of Samriddhi Wealth Management.