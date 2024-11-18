Money
How working abroad gives young Indians a headstart in creating wealth back home to secure financial growth and stability
Shipra Singh 1 min read 18 Nov 2024, 01:14 PM IST
SummaryYoung Indian professionals leverage higher foreign salaries to accumulate wealth in India. With strategies to save and invest, they demonstrate how working abroad can facilitate financial growth and future stability.
As a 27-year-old, Bivin Sonthalia already owns three apartments in Kolkata, two funded by him and the third bought jointly with his brother. He didn’t hit a lottery or get a windfall from stock options.
