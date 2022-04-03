NSE Indices launched Nifty AQLV 30 Plus 5yr G-Sec 70:30 Index

The Nifty Alpha Quality Low Volatility 30 is an index designed to reflect the performance of a portfolio of stocks selected based on the combination of Alpha, Quality and Low-Volatility factors. As per the factsheet, the index intends to counter the cyclicality of the single-factor index strategy and provides investors with a choice to take exposure to multiple factors through a single index product. The Index consists of 30 stocks selected from NIFTY 100 and NIFTY Midcap 50. It was launched on July 10, 2017.