The Gauhati High Court has ruled that two Assam government school teachers appointed in 2008 are entitled to benefits under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), as the recruitment process through which they were selected began in 1997.

The court held that the teachers could not be denied coverage under the Old Pension Scheme merely because their appointment orders were issued and they joined service after February 1, 2005, when the New Pension Scheme (NPS) came into effect in Assam, the Live Law reported.

“Thus, their appointments were delayed on account of the circumstances arising out of the appointment of other candidates in their places and the subsequent proceedings, and not on account of any delay attributable to the petitioners. They cannot, therefore, be placed at a disadvantage in the matter of pensionary benefits merely because their appointment orders were issued and they joined service after 01.02.2005.”

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Justice Kardak Ete allowed two connected writ petitions filed by the government teachers and directed the Assam government to extend to them the benefits of the Assam Services (Pension) Rules, 1969.

Why did the teachers approach the Gauhati High Court? The petitioners had participated in a recruitment process initiated in January 1997 for the appointment of 7,500 Assistant Teachers in various schools across Assam. Their names featured in the retention list prepared for Nalbari district.

However, instead of the petitioners, two other candidates were appointed to the respective posts in November 1998. The petitioners challenged these appointments before the High Court, LiveLaw further reported.

Following subsequent proceedings, the state government recognised the petitioners as the selected candidates and directed the authorities to appoint them. They were eventually appointed on September 25, 2008, and joined service on September 29, 2008.

At the time of joining, the teachers were required to submit undertakings accepting that their services would be governed by the New Pension Scheme. They subsequently challenged the applicability of the scheme and sought coverage under the Old Pension Scheme.

Assam government opposes teachers' plea The Assam government opposed the petitioners' claim, arguing that they had joined service after February 1, 2005, and were therefore covered by the New Pension Scheme.

The state also contended that the teachers had accepted the applicability of the New Pension Scheme by furnishing undertakings at the time of joining. It further argued that they had approached the court after a delay, LiveLaw reported.

Rejecting these objections, the High Court observed that the delay in the teachers' appointments was not attributable to them. They could not join service earlier because other candidates had been appointed to the posts in their place, forcing them to pursue legal proceedings before their selection was recognised.

The court held that the date of actual joining could not be treated as the sole determining factor for deciding which pension scheme would apply without examining the circumstances that led to the delay.

What did the Gauhati HC say about the Old Pension Scheme? Relying on the Gauhati High Court Division Bench decision in Sanjay Kumar & Anr. Versus Union of India & Ors., WP(C) No. 7369/2021, the court observed that candidates could not be denied Old Pension Scheme benefits when the recruitment process had commenced before the relevant cut-off date and the delay in their appointments was not attributable to them.

The court also rejected the state government's reliance on the undertakings submitted by the teachers at the time of joining.

It observed:

“An undertaking furnished at the time of joining cannot, by itself, determine the applicability of the pension rules where the governing scheme is required to be decided in accordance with the applicable law and the circumstances in which the appointment came to be made, as the petitioners would not have such bargaining power with the mighty State authorities.”

The High Court further noted that the Assam government had undertaken an exercise to examine cases in which recruitment processes began before February 1, 2005, but appointments were made after that date.

What relief did the court grant to the teachers? The Gauhati High Court directed the authorities to extend Old Pension Scheme benefits to both petitioners by considering their cases with reference to the recruitment process initiated in January 1997.

The authorities were directed to complete the necessary steps within three months.

However, the court clarified that the teachers would not be entitled to seniority or arrears of salary for the period preceding their respective dates of joining service.