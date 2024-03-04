As technology advances, ONDC may incorporate features such as advanced biometric authentication, real-time payment settlement, and enhanced data analytics to further improve the customer experience and increase transaction efficiency.

By leveraging ONDC, payment service providers can offer customers a consistent and secure payment experience regardless of the platform or merchant, thus fostering trust and loyalty, says Anup Nayar, CEO (Domestic), In-Solutions Global. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with MintGenie, Nayar said that SoftPOS technology transforms regular smartphones or tablets into payment terminals, eliminating the need for separate hardware.

Edited Excerpts: How are payment service providers leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to enhance customer experiences? How does it ensure a seamless and secure transaction process for customers? Payment service providers are utilizing the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to streamline customer experiences by integrating with its infrastructure. Through ONDC, providers can access a standardized platform, facilitating interoperability among various digital commerce players. This integration allows for seamless transactions across different platforms and payment methods, enhancing convenience for customers. Moreover, ONDC ensures security through robust authentication protocols and encryption standards, safeguarding sensitive financial information during transactions. By leveraging ONDC, payment service providers can offer customers a consistent and secure payment experience regardless of the platform or merchant, thus fostering trust and loyalty.

What specific features or functionalities of ONDC are you integrating into your payment services, and how do they benefit your customers? In integrating ONDC features into our payment services, we prioritize enhancing the overall experience for both buyers and sellers while providing seamless transactions across diverse platforms. By incorporating the Buyer App, we empower customers to access a wide array of products from various sellers, facilitating informed purchasing decisions and enhancing convenience. Simultaneously, our marketplace for sellers offers a platform for businesses to reach a broader audience and efficiently manage their product catalogue.

For banks, our turnkey solutions streamline operations, enabling them to support merchants in selling and buyers in purchasing while facilitating digital payments through ISGPay. Additionally, our services encompass crucial functions such as reconciliations, seller settlements, and dispute management, ensuring a robust and efficient payment ecosystem.

Moreover, our ONDC offering is adaptable to meet specific enterprise needs, aligning with brand guidelines and seamlessly integrating with existing mobile banking or merchant applications. By leveraging these features, we aim to foster a dynamic and inclusive marketplace where transactions are frictionless, enabling businesses and consumers alike to thrive in the digital economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How do you envision ONDC evolving in the future, and what role do you see your payment service provider playing in that evolution? In the future, we envision ONDC evolving into a more comprehensive infrastructure for digital commerce, facilitating seamless transactions across a wide range of platforms and devices. As technology advances, ONDC may incorporate features such as advanced biometric authentication, real-time payment settlement, and enhanced data analytics to further improve the customer experience and increase transaction efficiency.

We see ourselves playing a pivotal role in this evolution by actively collaborating with ONDC stakeholders to implement innovative solutions and standards. We aim to contribute our expertise in payment technologies, security protocols, and customer insights to enhance the functionality and effectiveness of ONDC. Additionally, we will continue to adapt our services to align with the evolving capabilities of ONDC, ensuring that our customers benefit from the latest advancements in digital commerce infrastructure.

SoftPOS is expected to revolutionise the payment ecosystem. What distinct advantages does it offer over traditional POS terminals? SoftPOS, or software-based point-of-sale, presents several distinct advantages over traditional POS terminals. Firstly, SoftPOS leverages existing hardware such as NFC-enabled smartphones and tablets, eliminating the need for dedicated POS terminals, and reducing the procurement and maintenance costs for merchants. This also enhances mobility, allowing merchants to accept payments anywhere with an internet connection.

Secondly, SoftPOS offers greater flexibility and scalability, as it can easily integrate with various payment methods including contactless payments, QR codes, and mobile wallets, catering to diverse customer preferences. Additionally, SoftPOS enables faster deployment and updates compared to traditional POS terminals. Overall, SoftPOS revolutionizes the payment ecosystem by offering cost-effectiveness, flexibility, scalability, and enhanced security compared to traditional POS terminals.

How does SoftPOS technology add value to both merchants and customers? SoftPOS technology transforms regular smartphones or tablets into payment terminals, eliminating the need for separate hardware. For merchants, this means lower upfront costs, increased flexibility, and enhanced mobility. They can accept card payments anytime, anywhere, improving sales opportunities.

Customers benefit from the convenience of making payments on the go. With PCI certification, SoftPOS by In-Solutions Global is as secure as any other POS machine along with its added advantages. Overall, SoftPOS technology streamlines the payment process for both merchants and customers, leading to improved efficiency and satisfaction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What strategies can payment providers implement to safeguard data privacy and security amidst the expanding participation of companies in the digital economy? We can implement several strategies to safeguard data privacy and security amidst the expanding participation of companies in the digital economy. Firstly, investing in compliance and security, and building a robust encryption technology to protect sensitive financial data transmitted during transactions. Additionally, implementing multi-factor authentication mechanisms adds an extra layer of security, ensuring that only authorized users can access payment systems. Regular security audits and assessments help identify and address vulnerabilities proactively, minimizing the risk of data breaches.

Moreover, educating both employees and customers about best practices for data security and privacy awareness is essential in preventing potential threats such as phishing attacks or malware infiltration. Collaborating with industry regulators and standards bodies to stay updated on compliance requirements and adopting industry best practices further strengthens the security posture of payment providers. By employing these strategies comprehensively, payment providers can instill trust among customers and mitigate risks associated with the expanding digital economy landscape.

