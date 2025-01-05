One man’s attempt to get a perfect 850 credit score

Steve Michell had one of the best credit scores in America. But he wanted a perfect 850.

So the 52-year-old Texan started tinkering with his 840s score. He followed tips on his banking app, then came to believe they were bunk. He closed credit cards, tweaked balances and adjusted when he paid his bills. He would make a change, then wait a month to see how his score rose or fell. He adjusted again. He waited again.

“I’m an engineer by trade, so everything has to be perfect," he said.

Michell spent five years trying to crack the formula on his credit score. In doing so, he put an exclamation point on America’s growing obsession with the three-digit grade of financial health.

Like many, Michell felt that the ups and downs in his score defied explanation. Yes, paying bills on time helps and maxing out cards hurts. But financially responsible moves such as closing old accounts can ding your score, while opening more credit cards can boost it. Credit histories vary so much that what helps one person might not help another.

Credit scores are also playing a more influential role in our lives right now. No longer just a tool to help lenders decide whether to approve loans and how much to charge, credit scores are now an all-purpose ranking system. They are used to decide whether you can rent a home, what your insurance premiums should be and even if you can get a date.

Credit bureaus like Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, and scoring companies like FICO and VantageScore say they help consumers understand their scores. Meanwhile, tools like Credit Karma and banking apps have made monitoring the score that was once nearly invisible to consumers as easy as checking your phone.

But the algorithms that assign people scores between 300 and 850 are proprietary.

The sense of randomness is especially frustrating for people with spotless credit, like Michell. For over 20 years, he paid his mortgage on time and avoided credit-card debt.

The credit mountaintop

For his first attempt at a perfect score, Michell closed a few retail credit cards he got at store checkouts, thinking that would help. It didn’t move the needle much.

The Bank of America app he uses to review his credit offers tips on how to improve his score. In early 2023, when he was two points shy of 850, the app flagged his “high credit card balances" as an area to improve. At that time, he used about 6% of his $35,000 credit limit. For whatever reason, keeping a $0 balance didn’t do the trick either.

So he started experimenting with carrying different balances each month. He landed on keeping barely more than $0—somewhere between 0.5% and 1.5% of his available credit.

In the summer of 2023, Michell logged into his Bank of America app and saw the message he had been waiting for. “Congratulations!" it said. “You have the highest FICO score possible. You are doing an excellent job managing your credit."

He chuckled.

Problem was, he had no idea how it happened. So how could he keep his credit at 850?

“I was happy because I hit it," he said, “but then it’s like, ‘Wait a second…’ "

Michell decided he wouldn’t declare victory until he achieved an 850 three months in a row.

His next idea was to play around with the timing of when he held that meager balance.

Since he only banks with Bank of America, his score only got updated once a month, on the 19th. He figured that was when the bank reported a snapshot of his financials to the credit bureaus.

But the balances that displayed on his banking app didn’t match the balances factored into his score. He thought the bank must report to the credit bureaus just before the 19th. He made sure to keep a balance in his target range on the 18th, then the 17th, then the 16th.

The 15th finally did it.

He has since kept a perfect score of 850 in eight of the last 12 months through November. “You get your balances just right, so when it gets reported, magic happens," he said.

A representative from FICO declined to comment on specific strategies for improving scores, but said that scores are designed to reflect a consumer’s long-term credit behavior, not short-term trends.

Hacking the score

Like Michell, most people could benefit from using roughly 1% of their available credit, since scoring algorithms consider that the optimal level, said John Ulzheimer, a credit industry veteran who now serves as an expert witness. Still, it is no guarantee of a perfect score.

“No one has figured out how to hack the system," he said. “The credit scoring system has now trained people to act like lower-risk consumers."

Experian found that the 1.54% of people with perfect scores tend to have lower credit-card balances than the average consumer. They have more credit cards but use a smaller share of available credit.

Pursuing a perfect score can be more time and effort than it is worth. When it comes to what interest rate people pay on a mortgage or auto loan, there is not much difference between 750 and 850.

Just knowing your credit score makes you more likely to make responsible financial decisions, according to a 2019 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Researchers found quarterly emails encouraging people to check their scores significantly reduced late payments and improved FICO scores.

But improving your credit score doesn’t always improve your financial health.

Acting on suggestions from credit bureau websites, Sharon Byrne, 50, opened seven new credit cards over three years in an effort to boost her score. It climbed more than 100 points to 720. The Santa Barbara, Calif., resident ended up carrying balances on all seven cards, most with interest rates above 20%.

“That was when the score was at its highest," she said. Her score has dropped to 675 since paying off three of the cards.

Michell is pleased with his 850 credit score, but he isn’t sure it was worth the effort. He isn’t interested in applying for a new loan, and his insurance costs are still going up quickly. So far, the achievement hasn’t unlocked any other special perks.

“My daughter gets the exact same credit-card offers I do," he said. “And she’s had a credit history of about four years."

Write to Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com