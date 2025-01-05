One man’s attempt to get a perfect 850 credit score
Imani Moise , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Jan 2025, 10:23 AM IST
SummaryThe grade of financial health, once a figure tucked away on loan applications, has become an everyday obsession for more Americans.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Steve Michell had one of the best credit scores in America. But he wanted a perfect 850.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less