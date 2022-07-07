Only 22% of gig workers in India primary earners, says report

Gig workers across segments reported a mix of deficits and surpluses in any given month, indicating they can benefit from access to flexible liquidity as well as liquid savings solutions. In a given month, over 15% of workers faced a financial deficit of ₹5,000 on an average. Based on the survey, over 80% of gig workers do not own a credit card, of which two-thirds feel the need.

