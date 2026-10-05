Only 7 actors and cricketers are among the wealthiest in India: Who are they? Hurun Rich List

Seven actors and cricketers feature in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026. These individuals built their public standing through films or cricket. However, their wealth also includes business interests, brands, endorsements and investments.
The group includes Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni complete the 7 names. Shah Rukh leads the group while Kohli tops the 3 cricketers.
Shah Rukh Khan and family hold a wealth of ₹10,000 crore, according to the Hurun report. Their wealth comes through Red Chillies Entertainment and a stake in Knight Riders Sports. His family's reported wealth is more than double the next entry's figure.
Amitabh Bachchan and family rank 2nd with ₹4,000 crore. The gap between the two leading family entries stands at ₹6,000 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan invested early in Justdial and PB Fintech. His investments also include Macmerise, Eduisfun, Stepapp and international web services.
Salman Khan ranks third in this group, with a net worth of ₹3,000 crore. His figure is ₹1,000 crore below the Bachchan family's total.
Salman Khan founded Being Human Clothing and launched FRSH. He reportedly invested in Yatra and Chingari, as well as in fitness equipment and gym ventures.
Hrithik Roshan ranks 4th with ₹2,500 crore through his HRX brand. His wealth is ₹500 crore below Salman's figure.
Hrithik Roshan co-founded HRX, focusing on fitness clothing. He also invested in Cure.fit and its related food businesses. He has recently launched HRXFilms. The 4 actors together hold ₹19,500 crore.
Cricketers feature for the first time as a separate group, according to the report. Virat Kohli leads them with ₹1,600 crore, placing 5th among these 7 entries. His figure is ₹900 crore below Hrithik's reported wealth.
Virat Kohli co-founded Wrogn and one8, and co-owns One8 Commune restaurants. He reportedly also has stakes in Go Digit Insurance, Rage Coffee and Blue Tribe.
Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni each hold wealth of ₹1,500 crore. Both share 6th place in the chart. Each trails Kohli by ₹100 crore. Together, the three cricketers have reported a wealth of ₹4,600 crore.
Sachin Tendulkar backed Spinny and JetSynthesys, and previously invested in Smaaash. He also co-created the clothing brand True Blue.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni invested in drones, financial services and used cars. His investments reportedly include SolarSquare, BluSmart, CARS24, Khatabook, and Centricity.
The Hurun report says that the cricketers converted playing careers into brands, endorsements and investment holdings. Their inclusion adds a distinct cricket group alongside the 4 entertainment names.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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