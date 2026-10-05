Only 7 actors and cricketers are among the wealthiest in India: Who are they? Hurun Rich List

Seven actors and cricketers feature in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026. These individuals built their public standing through films or cricket. However, their wealth also includes business interests, brands, endorsements and investments.

The group includes Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni complete the 7 names. Shah Rukh leads the group while Kohli tops the 3 cricketers.

Shah Rukh Khan and family hold a wealth of ₹10,000 crore, according to the Hurun report. Their wealth comes through Red Chillies Entertainment and a stake in Knight Riders Sports. His family's reported wealth is more than double the next entry's figure.

Amitabh Bachchan and family rank 2nd with ₹4,000 crore. The gap between the two leading family entries stands at ₹6,000 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan invested early in Justdial and PB Fintech. His investments also include Macmerise, Eduisfun, Stepapp and international web services.

Salman Khan ranks third in this group, with a net worth of ₹3,000 crore. His figure is ₹1,000 crore below the Bachchan family's total.

Salman Khan founded Being Human Clothing and launched FRSH. He reportedly invested in Yatra and Chingari, as well as in fitness equipment and gym ventures.

Hrithik Roshan ranks 4th with ₹2,500 crore through his HRX brand. His wealth is ₹500 crore below Salman's figure.

Hrithik Roshan co-founded HRX, focusing on fitness clothing. He also invested in Cure.fit and its related food businesses. He has recently launched HRXFilms. The 4 actors together hold ₹19,500 crore.

Richest cricketers Cricketers feature for the first time as a separate group, according to the report. Virat Kohli leads them with ₹1,600 crore, placing 5th among these 7 entries. His figure is ₹900 crore below Hrithik's reported wealth.

Virat Kohli co-founded Wrogn and one8, and co-owns One8 Commune restaurants. He reportedly also has stakes in Go Digit Insurance, Rage Coffee and Blue Tribe.

Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni each hold wealth of ₹1,500 crore. Both share 6th place in the chart. Each trails Kohli by ₹100 crore. Together, the three cricketers have reported a wealth of ₹4,600 crore.

Sachin Tendulkar backed Spinny and JetSynthesys, and previously invested in Smaaash. He also co-created the clothing brand True Blue.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni invested in drones, financial services and used cars. His investments reportedly include SolarSquare, BluSmart, CARS24, Khatabook, and Centricity.