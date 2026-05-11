OpenAI staff cashed out 6.6 billion dollars in one day, says report. How much richer did it make the employees?

More than 600 current and former OpenAI employees collectively cashed out 6.6 billion dollars worth of shares in a single transaction in October 2025, marking one of the largest employee stock sales in the history of the technology industry, according to the Wall Street Journal.

OpenAI's 6.6 Billion Dollar Stock Sale: How AI Is Creating a New Class of Tech Millionaires In October 2025, OpenAI did something no technology company had done before at this scale. In a single coordinated share sale, more than 600 current and former employees offloaded stock collectively worth 6.6 billion dollars, averaging approximately 11 million dollars per person.

For around 75 of them, the transaction meant walking away with the maximum permitted amount of 30 million dollars each.

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The sale offered the clearest signal yet of the extraordinary wealth being generated inside artificial intelligence companies, well before any public listing has taken place, and well before most of the world has had any opportunity to participate.

How the OpenAI Share Sale Worked OpenAI reportedly structured the sale as a tender offer, a mechanism that has grown increasingly common among large private technology companies as they delay their public listings. Under the terms, employees were permitted to sell up to 30 million dollars worth of shares each to outside investors, triple the 10 million dollar cap the company had previously imposed.

The company had raised that cap in direct response to demand from investors, who were eager for access to one of the world's most closely watched private companies.

OpenAI required employees to wait two years before becoming eligible to sell, meaning the October transaction was the first opportunity for many staff members who joined after the launch of ChatGPT to convert their equity into cash.

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Some employees who participated chose not to keep all of the proceeds. A number of them placed their remaining shares into donor-advised funds, which are charitable investment accounts that commit money to philanthropic causes whilst also allowing donors to claim tax deductions in the same financial year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Why This Is Unlike Any Previous Technology Boom The scale of wealth created for rank-and-file workers at OpenAI has no direct precedent in the history of the technology industry.

During the dot-com boom of the late 1990s, hundreds of companies went public and employees technically stood to benefit. In practice, most were required to observe lock-up periods after their company's initial public offering before they could sell, and for a significant number, the bubble burst before they ever had the chance to realise their paper wealth.

Employees who joined OpenAI when the company first issued shares seven years ago have since seen the value of their stock grow more than 100-fold, according to WSJ report. Over the same period, the Nasdaq composite roughly tripled.

The AI talent market has pushed compensation to levels that have drawn widespread attention across the industry.

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Meta offered pay packages worth 300 million dollars to some top researchers last year as part of a broader industry talent war.

OpenAI lists annual salaries exceeding 500,000 dollars for some technical roles on its website and has distributed stock-based compensation at a rate that exceeds other major technology companies.

In August last year, the company issued one-time bonuses to certain staff members, some of which were worth millions of dollars individually, the Wall Street Journal reported.

OpenAI's Stock Sale Is Already Reshaping San Francisco The concentration of new wealth among a relatively small group of workers in a single city is beginning to have visible effects. The influx of liquidity from the share sale is reportedly contributing to rising rental prices in San Francisco, and has prompted growing concern about a widening class divide within the city.

What OpenAI Executives Are Worth The figures involved at the executive level are of a different order of magnitude entirely. Greg Brockman, OpenAI's president, holds equity currently valued at approximately 30 billion dollars, a figure he disclosed during court testimony on Monday.

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