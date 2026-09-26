Oracle layoffs offer a warning: 5 money moves to make before the pink slip arrives

Oracle's latest round of layoffs have impacted software developers, managers and infrastructure engineers across its cloud infrastructure business, as the technology giant continues a wider restructuring exercise that has already resulted in thousands of job cuts.
According to a report by Business Insider, an internal document shows that 546 employees in Oracle's America Cloud Infrastructure (ACI) organisation were affected by the latest job cut.
The leaked document was prepared to comply with the United States' federal age-discrimination laws. The 546 employees represented about 7.6% of the 7,185 employees listed in the unit.
This is not the first time a tech giant has announced layoffs in multiple phases. Some other companies such as Dell, Meta. Uber and Microsoft, have also cut jobs this year. In a climate of little to no job security, employees need to prepare in advance to ensure they can manage their expenses while looking for new opportunities if they lose their jobs.
Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder of Wealth Aligned Financial Advisory Harendra Zatakia shares five key money moves that employees can make to prepare for the worst. These include:
“The bigger lesson is that a pink slip should not be the event that starts financial planning. The best time to prepare for an income shock is when the salary is still coming in,” the investment and financial planning expert said.
Employees should calculate their emergency corpus based on essential monthly expenses, not their salary. This should include EMIs, rent, insurance premiums, school fees, household expenses and other unavoidable commitments.
“For someone in a high-paying but volatile technology role, I would rather see 12 months of expenses held in a sweep-in FD or liquid mutual fund, or other appropriate low-risk, liquid instruments, than an aggressively invested portfolio that may have to be sold during a job loss,” Zatakia advised.
He further warned that unvested stock is not an emergency fund, and vested employer stock should not be treated as cash simply because it is liquid. This only applies to employees who receive RSUs or ESOPs as part of their compensation.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.