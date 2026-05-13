Outsourcing house chores is the new and easy norm, but is it burning a hole in your pocket?

Digital platforms now stitch ease into every corner of life—from exotic fruits delivered at the doorstep to salon services at home. Domestic help is no longer an exception.
Traditionally, finding help meant navigating neighbour networks, recommendations, or inherited contacts when moving cities. Today, the task is reduced to a tap.
Apps such as Pronto, Snabbit and Urban Company’s InstaHelp now allow users to quite literally ‘Swiggy’ domestic help. These platforms are gaining ground in Tier I cities, especially among migrant professionals.
They promise verified workers and standardized quality. But alongside convenience comes a creeping cost. What begins as an attractive promotional offer can turn into a habit-forming monthly expense. We examined these platforms and spoke to users to understand what they truly offer—and how to navigate them.