Outsourcing house chores is the new and easy norm, but is it burning a hole in your pocket?

Ann Jacob
5 min read13 May 2026, 12:39 PM IST
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Digital platforms like Pronto and Snabbit simplify finding domestic help, offering convenience but escalating costs. (Pixabay)
Summary
App-based domestic help platforms promise reliability and ease. But as promo prices fade and surge fees kick in, urban users are rethinking whether the convenience justifies the rising monthly bill.

Digital platforms now stitch ease into every corner of life—from exotic fruits delivered at the doorstep to salon services at home. Domestic help is no longer an exception.

Traditionally, finding help meant navigating neighbour networks, recommendations, or inherited contacts when moving cities. Today, the task is reduced to a tap.

Apps such as Pronto, Snabbit and Urban Company’s InstaHelp now allow users to quite literally ‘Swiggy’ domestic help. These platforms are gaining ground in Tier I cities, especially among migrant professionals.

They promise verified workers and standardized quality. But alongside convenience comes a creeping cost. What begins as an attractive promotional offer can turn into a habit-forming monthly expense. We examined these platforms and spoke to users to understand what they truly offer—and how to navigate them.

Also Read | Maid out of the box

Professionals’ pick

For many young professionals, the shift isn’t just about finding help—it’s about avoiding supervision stress.

Shreya, a 26-year-old data scientist based in Mumbai who uses Snabbit and Urban Company, recalled her struggle with traditional domestic help. After negotiating a monthly rate of 4,000, she faced delays and rushed cleaning.

"In the beginning, it was fine, but within a month, she started coming late and rushing through cleaning," Shreya noted.

She now spends roughly 2,000 a month booking through apps 2–3 times a week. "The biggest advantage is that they are on time, do a thorough job, and don’t need constant monitoring. They also care about ratings, so quality is consistent. It’s peaceful because you can just go about your routine."

Nikita Arjyoni, a 28-year-old entrepreneur in Mumbai, echoed this view, especially on accountability. "Apps offer better cost for service because you can complain for bad service and give feedback. Services are well-regulated," she said.

For Nikita, easier booking, verified workers, and replacement support are key advantages.

Also Read | Pronto closes $45 million Series B at $200 million valuation

Promo to premium

The convenience is clear. The math, less so.

Nikhil Thangiah, a 34-year-old editor in Mumbai who uses Snabbit and Urban Company’s Instahelp, said pricing has shifted sharply since launch.

"When the apps rolled out, prices were below 100 for one hour of service; it made perfect economic sense," Nikhil explained. "However, I have now gone back to the old norm of hiring help and using these apps only when my normal help is on leave. Now it’s like playing a lottery; you don’t get help on these apps when you need them."

He pointed to a widening price gap:

"A normal domestic help charges 2,500 a month. Apps charge an average of 170 for one hour, which means 5,100 a month if used daily. That is significantly higher."

Kshema Sunny, a 32-year-old marketing professional in Mumbai who uses Pronto, agreed the “value” has thinned.

"Budget-wise, it is manageable, but I wouldn’t call it more economical. Compared to what I used to pay my domestic help, app-based services are definitely costlier now. In the beginning, they were cheaper, likely to attract customers, but prices have increased over the last few months as demand has grown."

Also Read | Urban Company books a loss in first post-IPO results on Insta Help push

Hidden friction

The downside isn’t only financial.

"The main challenge with app-based services is that different people often come each time, so I have to repeatedly explain tasks, where things are kept, and how I want the work done," said Kshema. "With a regular house help, that understanding was already built, which actually saved more time."

She added that if slots aren’t booked in advance, chores pile up and disrupt routine.

Nikita flagged hidden charges such as convenience fees, GST and surge pricing during peak seasons. The result: little “app loyalty.” Users switch platforms for better prices or slot availability.

Platform playbook

From the platform’s side, Snabbit says usage has evolved from convenience-led to habit-led. A spokesperson for Snabbit noted that customers are increasingly using the platform multiple times a week for laundry and cleaning.

On costs, the company cites “operational density”—optimizing repeat demand within compact neighbourhood clusters to reduce partner downtime and keep services accessible.

“Availability and reliability are core to the customer experience, so we invest heavily in supply planning, onboarding, and training at a micro-market level. We closely track demand patterns by time slots, localities, and repeat behaviour to ensure partner availability aligns with peak usage periods,” said the spokesperson.

On future hikes, it said there are no major changes to announce at this stage, and any decision would be guided by ‘platform sustainability.’

Planner’s warning

As the lines between luxury and necessity blur, there is a need to exercise caution when it comes to this expense. Santosh Joseph, the founder of Germinate Investment Services, drew a parallel between these services and the early days of food delivery and ride-hailing.

He flagged habit formation as a key strategy.

"When you get used to having a domestic help so quickly and in such short notice, you will find the advantage. But what they are looking forward is to get you to get to get you to become habit forming in terms of an exercise. So when this habit-forming happens, and cost increases, and then you are paying much more per unit than before."

"All these services initially are very lucrative and come in the garb of convenience," Santosh warned. "Eventually, once the momentum builds, they can end up becoming a difficult thing to manage as an expense. You are paying almost 15-20% extra in platform fees and surge pricing."

Hybrid hack

Managing the creeping cost may require balance.

A hybrid model works for some users: keep a regular domestic help at around 2,500 per month for daily basics, and use apps as backup or for deep-cleaning.

Frequency control also helps. Limiting app usage to 2–3 times a week keeps monthly spend between 800 and 2,000, compared with more than 5,000 if used daily.

Shreya framed it as income-linked spending:

"If my income dropped, I would reduce the frequency from three times a week to fewer visits."

Treat app-based help as a variable expense, not a fixed one.

Outsourcing chores undoubtedly brings flexibility. The question now is whether the time saved is worth the premium paid.

As Santosh Joseph concluded:

“Convenience is great, but make sure it doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket.”

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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