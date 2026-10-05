Over 50% rise in wealthy Indians leaving the country; who's the richest NRI? Hurun Rich List 2026

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 shows that more wealthy Indians are leaving the country to live overseas. Their number has increased to 156, compared with 101 last year. That means 55 additional overseas residents, representing a rise of about 54%.
The full list includes 1,810 individuals, with 1,654 residing in India. The United States hosts 90 overseas members, the largest number outside India. The UAE follows with 31 while the United Kingdom has 16.
Singapore accounts for 7 members, Canada has 4, and China has 2. Six others live elsewhere. Together, the United States, the UAE and the United Kingdom account for 137 overseas residents.
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and family lead the richest non-resident Indians (NRIs), with a wealth of ₹3,39,300 crore. The London-based family is associated with ArcelorMittal. Mittal, aged 76, also ranks third on the overall rich list.
His family climbed 8 places as its wealth increased 93% over the year. The Hurun report puts the increase at ₹1.64 lakh crore, the list's largest absolute gain. It links this growth to Europe's steel trade protection and stronger regional steel prices.
Anil Agarwal and family rank second among overseas Indians, with ₹2,08,300 crore. Agarwal, aged 73, lives in London and is associated with Vedanta Resources.
Vinod Khosla ranks 3rd with ₹1,16,200 crore. The 71-year-old Khosla Ventures businessman lives in Portola Valley. Sri Prakash Lohia follows in 4th place with ₹1,04,300 crore. The London-based Indorama businessman is 74.
Shapoor Pallonji Mistry and family stand 5th with ₹1,01,500 crore. Mistry, aged 62, resides in Monaco in Europe and is associated with Shapoorji Pallonji. Jay Chaudhry, 68, ranks 6th with ₹99,800 crore. The Zscaler businessman lives in San Jose, USA.
Vivek Chaand Sehgal and family take 7th place with ₹82,000 crore. Sehgal, 69, lives in Melbourne, Australia, and represents Samvardhana Motherson International.
Jayshree Ullal, 65, follows with ₹77,400 crore. The Arista Networks businesswoman resides in San Francisco.
Yusuff Ali MA ranks 9th with ₹73,400 crore. The 70-year-old Lulu businessman lives in Abu Dhabi. Renuka Jagtiani, 71, completes the top 10 with ₹70,500 crore. The businesswoman at The Landmark Group resides in Dubai.
The 10 richest overseas Indians live across five countries. Three each reside in the United Kingdom and the United States. Two live in the UAE, while Monaco and Australia each have one. London currently houses both leading families and the fourth-ranked Lohia.
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