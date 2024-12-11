Indian taxpayers can now apply for a reprint of their PAN card for a nominal fee of ₹50, according to PAN 2.0 guidelines. The reprinted PAN card, which includes a QR code, will be dispatched to the applicant's registered email address, and the physical copy will be sent to their address.

This facility also allows taxpayers to make corrections or update their PAN details before applying for a reprint. Once updates are made in the income tax records, the revised PAN card is issued with the updated details. Notably, the service for correcting or updating PAN details is provided free of charge.

Identify Your Issuing Agency Before Applying Applicants must identify the issuing agency of their current PAN card before initiating the reprint process. Two agencies authorized by the income tax department handle PAN services:

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (formerly NSDL e-Governance)

UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Ltd (UTIITSL)

To determine the appropriate agency for your application, check the back of your PAN card.

Applying for PAN Card Reprint with Protean Here’s a step-by-step guide for taxpayers applying for a reprint through Protean:

Visit the Website: Go to Protean's official reprint portal.

Enter Details: Provide your PAN, Aadhaar (for individuals), date of birth, and select the required checkboxes. Click Submit.

Verify Current Details: Review your details (partially masked) as registered with the income tax department. Choose where to receive the OTP (mobile, email, or both). Tick the box for communication address dispatch and click Generate OTP.

Validate OTP: Enter the OTP sent to your selected option. Note, the OTP is valid for 10 minutes. Validate to proceed.

Make Payment: Pay ₹50 for the reprint service. Tick the box agreeing to terms of service and submit.

Save Acknowledgment: After payment, download the acknowledgment receipt, which will allow you to retrieve the e-PAN after 24 hours.

The reprinted PAN card will be dispatched to your registered address, typically arriving within 15–20 days.

Apply for PAN Card Reprint with UTIITSL For PAN cardholders whose details are managed by UTIITSL, the reprint application can be initiated as follows:

Visit the Website: Go to UTIITSL's official reprint portal.

Choose Reprint Option: Select the Reprint PAN card option.

Enter Details: Input mandatory information, including PAN, date of birth, and captcha code, then click Submit.

Follow Payment Process: Complete payment and save the acknowledgment receipt, similar to the steps outlined for Protean.