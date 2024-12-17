How integrating PAN 2.0 with Aadhaar and ‘e-Rupee’ can streamline investments and KYC
Summary
- Integrating the dynamic QR code feature of PAN 2.0 with the Aadhaar card and the RBI’s digital ‘e-Rupee’ can become a game changer in ensuring ‘paperless KYC’ and ‘wallet-less’ secure financial transactions.
On your last vacation, remember the number of times you had to show your physical Aadhaar card and Permanent Account Number (PAN) card to comply with know-your-customer (KYC) norms at hotels and airports? For booking air/train tickets, boarding flights and trains, and checking into hotels, you must carry your KYC documents with you at all times. The same requirement goes for hospitals, banks, government offices and departments, and even some shopping centres.