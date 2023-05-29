Four money deadlines you must know: The deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking is ending next month which means if you fail to link your PAN card with your Aadhaar, your PAN would become inoperative from next month. Apart from PAN-Aadhaar linking, there are several other financial tasks like, higher EPS pension, free Aadhaar update, etc. that needs to be completed in June.

Here we list out the top 4 money deadlines that you should complete in June 2023.

After giving a series of extensions to the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline, the Income Tax Department set 30 June 2023 as the new deadline for seeding the two important documents."To provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions," the CBDT press release on the deadline extension stated.

If a taxpayer fails to do so by 30 June, his/her PAN will become inoperative, which means you will not be able to file income tax returns, perform several banking services, or carry out stock market transactions.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the date for filing applications to opt for a higher pension. This is the second time the EPFO has extended the deadline. If you want to opt for a higher pension, you have time till 26 June 2023 to do the same.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made online updation of Aadhar documents free till June 14, 2023. Usually, it costs a fee of ₹50 to update the Aadhaar details. However, till 14 June, updating demographic details online via UIDAI's official website will be free of cost.

It is important to note that this service is free only on the myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of ₹50 at physical Aadhaar centres, UIDAI had clarified.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the deadline for banks to finish the phased renewal of locker agreements by December 31, 2023. The central bank directed banks to notify all customers of the requirements by 30 April and ensure 50% and 75% of existing customers execute the revised agreement by 30 June and 30 September, respectively. The State Bank of India (SBI) is urging customers to sign the revised documents. “Dear Customer, Please visit your branch for the execution of the revised locker agreement. In case you have already signed the revised Agreement earlier, you still need to execute the Supplementary Agreement," read the message sent by SBI.