Passively managed funds have been growing in popularity with exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds accounting for ₹1.31 trillion worth of net inflows over the past one year. While passive investing should be approached in the same disciplined way as any other form of investing, long-term wealth creation should be built around broad market indices rather than thematic passive funds, says Hemen Bhatia, executive director and chief executive officer of Angel One Asset Management Company.
Pick broad market indices over themes for passive investing, says Angel One AMC's Hemen Bhatia
SummaryOne of the key advantages of a broad market index is that rebalancing across market segments happens automatically. This internal rebalancing removes the burden of manual adjustments for the investor, says Hemen Bhatia, CEO of Angel One AMC
