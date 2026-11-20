The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the constitution of the Sixth State Pay Commission to review pay and service conditions for employees and pensioners, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Thursday.

PTI reported that the panel will be headed by former chief secretary DP Wahlang and has been given eight months to submit its recommendations, as per Sangma's announcement.

Meghalaya 6th state pay commission: What we know In his statement, Sangma said the decision to constitute a state pay commission comes as the government “recognised the concerns and expectations of employees”, the report added.

He said that employees will get an opportunity to present their views before the commission, including through direct engagement by their representatives. “The government has also retained the flexibility to add further Terms of Reference to ensure that all relevant concerns and issues can be considered,” he added.

According to the CM, this is an “important step towards addressing expectations of government employees and taking forward the review of their pay and service conditions”.

Meghalaya police recruitment guidelines released Meanwhile, the chief minister also announced guidelines for police recruitment. This came after the Cabinet approved revised Uniform Guidelines for Recruitment of Police Personnel in Meghalaya Police and the reconstitution of the Central Recruitment Board (CRB).

Explaining the revisions Sangma said the CRB has been expanded to include additional members from different ranges, including the Eastern and Western Ranges, as well as technical members, to make the recruitment process more participatory and comprehensive.

The revised guidelines also cover registration fees, physical examinations and examination centres, among other aspects, to ensure a transparent and efficient recruitment process, it added.

“Following the recruitment of around 3,000 personnel last year, around 2,000 additional vacancies in Meghalaya Police are expected to be advertised shortly,” Sangma added.

Cabinet approves three service rules: Check details As per the report, the Meghalaya state Cabinet also approved three service rules — the Meghalaya Clinical Psychologists' Service Rules, the Meghalaya Occupational Therapists' Service Rules and the Meghalaya Family Welfare Education Service Rules.

Sangma said the state had made it mandatory for all departments to have service rules in place to ensure that vacancies, recruitment and promotions followed clearly defined and transparent procedures, moving away from ad hoc practices. “The move is aimed at bringing greater structure and consistency to the administrative system while ensuring clear career progression for government employees,” he added.