Paying extra to buy EV over petrol car? OpEx advantage may shock you; check break-even point, ROI, cash-flow benefits

Paying more for an electric car can feel difficult when comparing showroom prices. However, lower running costs could help recover that extra payment over time. The key question is how much you drive every day.
The real advantage lies in the Operating expenses (OpEx). Consider a compact SUV driven 40 km daily, covering around 14,600 km annually. Assume the petrol version delivers 15 km per litre. Let’s say petrol costs ₹100 per litre. The electric version covers 8 km per unit of electricity, costing ₹8.
These assumptions put petrol expenses at roughly ₹6.66 per kilometre. The EV costs ₹1 per km, reducing energy expenses by about 85%. Annual petrol spending reaches ₹97,333, against electricity expenses of ₹14,600. That results in annual energy savings of ₹82,733.
Maintenance adds another difference. The petrol car's annual maintenance is estimated at ₹12,000. The EV's maintenance is estimated at ₹5,000, reflecting fewer moving parts. This adds ₹7,000 to annual savings.
Together, fuel and maintenance cost ₹1,09,333 annually for the petrol vehicle. The EV's corresponding bill comes to ₹19,600. The resulting annual saving is ₹89,733.
Now, consider paying ₹3 lakh extra for the EV after road-tax benefits. Divide this extra payment by the yearly saving of ₹89,733. The additional purchase cost is recovered in around 40 months. This is the break-even point, when accumulated savings match the extra purchase expense.
After that point, continued savings improve the household's cash flow. Under these assumptions, you save nearly ₹90,000 annually, compared with running the petrol car. This explains the return from paying extra upfront. The benefit comes through lower expenses, rather than a separate cash payment.
Purchase taxes and registration benefits can also affect the initial price difference. For tax comparison, let’s consider 5% GST for EVs. There is 28% GST for petrol vehicles, alongside a 1%-22% compensation cess. Road-tax waivers or discounts can further reduce the EV's effective purchase cost.
You are estimated to have ₹1.2– ₹1.5 lakh savings on a ₹15 lakh car through such benefits. However, these benefits are already accounted for when assuming a ₹3 lakh premium. They should not be counted again while calculating annual running savings.
Initially, these savings repay the extra purchase cost. Later, they support the household budget through lower regular vehicle expenses.
However, driving less sharply changes the calculation. Below 15 km per day, the estimated recovery period exceeds 8 years. Lower usage means fewer opportunities to save on every kilometre.
An EV's higher price, therefore, needs to be compared with its running expenses. The strongest advantage appears when regular driving produces enough savings. Buyers should match the calculation with their expected daily distance.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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