Personal finance and a lesson from Harry Houdini
Investors need to know that the biggest risks are always those that one doesn’t see coming
Dear reader, have you ever heard of someone called Erich Weisz? Probably not. To be honest, even I had never heard of him before I started writing this piece. But you have probably heard of Harry Houdini, who lived through the late nineteenth and the early part of the twentieth century. In fact, after becoming a professional magician Weisz started calling himself Houdini. Of course, Houdini was much more than just a magician. As his Wikipedia entry points out, he was an “escape artist, illusionist, and stunt performer, noted for his escape acts".