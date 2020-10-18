‘Active and passive strategies will co-exist’

However, active funds have underperformed recently. Some believe it could be attributed to the 10% cap that active funds have on a single stock allocation. There is no such cap in case of index funds as they have to mimic the benchmark. Gopani suggested that a regulatory solution could be found. “Regulators in countries like South Korea allow active funds to have allocation of more than 10% to a single stock like Samsung which has an allocation of more than 15-16% in the index. So, these limits can be changed," he added.