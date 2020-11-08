'Add a Global Feeder Fund for your child's higher studies abroad'

The above funds are diversified across market caps which will ensure that you will be well placed in the long run. If you are looking to send your daughter abroad for higher studies in that case it is recommended that you add a Global Feeder fund to the list as it would provide you a hedge against rupee depreciation. You can add PGIM India Global feeder fund by reducing the exposures to these funds proportionately. Please note that the ₹1 crore corpus might not be sufficient in the future as currently the expenditure for a higher education degree is in that range hence you might want to revisit it.