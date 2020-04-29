Having seen multiple market cycles, including the one in 2008, Sundeep Sikka , executive director and chief executive officer, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (formerly Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd), said markets don’t remain volatile for perpetuity. They do tend to rebound with higher intensity once the correction phase gets over, he added. Therefore, Sikka is a firm believer in long-term investing.

All of Sikka’s financial investments are in Nippon India Mutual Fund’s schemes.





Sikka was speaking to Mint as part of a special series where we are talking to industry leaders to find their money mantras amid the present covid-19 triggered crisis. He joined Nippon Life India AMC in 2003 and has managed multiple positions ever since.

Sikka advised investors to stay disciplined and mute the external noise to stay focused on their long-term goals. The current situation should not become a reason for them to discontinue their SIPs or polarize towards a single asset class, he said. “Such polarization must be avoided at all costs, and the investments must stay diversified across multiple asset classes depending on the risk profile and goals. Asset allocation is not just the best thing; it’s the only thing. Maintaining an optimal asset allocation and strategy can help investors stay on track of their investment journey," he said.

