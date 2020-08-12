Over the last few days, a number of brands and other social media users have been tweeting about Binod. But do you know who is this Binod? For those of you who are clueless, here lies the answer. Binod, is one of the latest memes which is everywhere on social media. Everyone is using it to creatively send messages.

Country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has tweeted using Binod to spread awareness about online safety while banking. “Only if everyone behaved like #Binod when online, there would be lesser fraud reports."

Along with the tweet, the bank has also shared an image that reads, "This is Binod. Binod likes sharing his own name on Social Media, not his bank details. Be like Binod."

Paytm, among other companies, joined the most popular internet trend by changing its official Twitter handle to 'Binod' for a short while.

This came as a response to a request from a Twitter user named '@GabbbarSingh', who asked Paytm to change its name on the micro-blogging site. Gabbar wrote “@Paytm..Can you change your name to Binod? Be a sport. C'mon."

Paytm responded to his tweet with "Done" and changed its name to Binod.

A number of police departments, including Mumbai Police, Jaipur Police and Nagpur City police also joined the trend. Mumbai Police requested everyone named Binod to change their online passwords if they contained their first name.





Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

What is #BINOD?



B - Buckle up the seat belt before driving

I - Inform Police about any suspicious activity

N - Never drink and drive

O - Obey COVID guidelines

D - Dial 100 for any help or assistance#JaipurPolice #TeamJaipurPolice — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) August 7, 2020

This Binod trend started when a YouTube channel, Slayy Point, shared a video where creators Abhyudaya and Gautami Kawale, decided to roast the comments section of Indian YouTube videos. In the video titled "Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)," published on July 15, the creators showed their subscribers some of the strangest comments they have received. They highlighted a comment from a user named Binod, which simply had his first name "Binod" in the comments section.

