'Best of bond market rally is behind us, expect lower returns from debt funds'

Government is also keen on attracting foreign capital into Indian debt. They have made necessary changes in the rules for foreign investments to get into global bond indices. Foreign investments in India bonds are now below USD 40 bn. The potential limits available for investment is now upwards of USD 200 billion. Given the high global liquidity and low yields in developed economies, India could attract sizeable foreign inflows in the domestic bond markets. If happens this would be a major positive for the bond markets.