‘By September end, we will have four products in guaranteed savings space’

My brief to colleagues who manage investments has been that insurance investment strategy should better be boring than overly interesting. Also, there is no pressure on them to deliver alpha over shorter periods. While there have been issues with fixed-income credits, there is hardly any with insurance investments. Our debt portfolio is larger than equity, and we have no such issue in any of our credit risks that we have subscribed to. The regulator keeps a close watch on where insurers are investing, and over 90% of the money goes into government securities (G-secs) and AAA bonds. The strategy is to focus on the guarantee and to make sure we are reasonably hedged. For unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips), which are 25% of our portfolio, the equity part mirrors the Nifty strategy. We haven’t made any changes due to covid-driven market volatility as these are short-term.