‘Check purity, liquidity of gold before buying this Dhanteras’

Many of you would be planning to buy gold this Dhanteras , a festival when Indians consider it auspicious to buy precious metal. Gold, however, now comes in different forms, from physical to digital. In an interview with Mint, Vikas Singh, chief executive officer and managing director, MMTC-PAMP, talked about things customers should keep in mind when buying gold this Dhanteras.

He also spoke about how MMTC-PAMP is launching innovative product offerings, including digital gold and collectible gold coins in partnership with Disney and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and how this strategy may help it overcome the covid-19 challenge to the industry.

How has the covid-19 pandemic impacted the demand for gold products? Have you seen any kind of recovery in recent months?

For a period of six months, from April to September, gold volumes were practically zero. The numbers were very low compared to what we clocked in the previous years. There were multiple reasons behind it. While there was the challenge of the lockdown, with retails shops closed and people not stepping out, there were also the economic slowdown and other factors to deal with.

We also had a situation where gold prices began to rally hugely. As a result, a lot of people chose not to buy. This depressed our volumes and, by and large, those for the industry, significantly.

The good news is that in October, we saw a bit of resurgence in demand. The numbers have been quite reassuring in October 2020 compared to October 2019. There was double-digit growth in October 2020.

Given the fact that this year Diwali is in November, we expect that it will be a good month too. But again on a cumulative basis for this year. We would be running way behind this financial year versus last year.

Have you changed your strategy in any way post covid-19?

Our strategy has changed. In the past, MMTC-PAMP was classically supplying bullion to a few people across India. But now, we are trying to build new revenue streams, in a focused and strategic way. This will ensure lesser volatility on the overall business and help us take strong steps in the consumer space.

Just to name a few products, the digital gold portfolio is hugely important for us, and there is excellent response from customers. There’s a lot of innovation done by our team in the minting of coins segment as well.

For example, we have partnered with Disney and we will be launching coins with Disney characters on it. We have launched collectible coins in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund. These products will provide good gifting options to different categories of customers.

We would like to see this portfolio of both digital gold and minting business contributing to almost about 25-35% of our portfolio in terms of profits.

There are have been regulatory concerns about digital gold. Do you have a mechanism in place to protect investors’ interests?

The contract that we have with digital gold investors is very simple and clear. Firstly, there is a quantum of physical gold that is put against the investor’s name every time he or she invests in digital gold. So, suppose, an investor were to buy digital gold worth ₹1,000 today, that much gold is physically shifted to our vault, in the investor’s name, on Sohna road.

Secondly, these vaults come with global state-of-the-art security and fireproofing systems, among others. Also, we ensure that all the assets are completely insured for full value including for force majeure clause (read bit.ly/36mCC84 to understand the clause). Thirdly, as a trustee, we have IDBI Bank, which is basically underwriting the accounts for MMTC-PAMP as an independent auditor. Therefore, we keep up to the highest levels of governance.

You launched a gold buyback scheme recently. How is it different than other such schemes in the market?

With the existing buyback schemes, generally, jewellers buy gold that’s sold by them and are not open to buying back gold that has been manufactured by anyone else. Then the value loss for the customers which happens is huge. It can run upwards of 20% depending on whatever price the jeweller chooses to give. Also, at times the jewellers insist that they will exchange metal for metal and not pay money. All this may discourage people from selling gold even if they are in need.

Under our buyback scheme, we take jewellery manufactured by anyone. We use advanced technology to accurately measure the gold content in the item. After taking into account our cost, the customer will bear a 3-4% impact on the price.

We transfer the amount payable to the customer’s bank account after the know-your-customer (KYC) documentation is done.

Many people would be planning to buy gold this Diwali. What would be your advice to them?

It is very important to consider who you are buying from. You should be careful about whether the purity of gold is actually what is being claimed by the jeweller or seller. Be mindful of the making charges when buying jewellery.

Also, keep the liquidity aspect in mind when buying gold. So, if tomorrow you wish to sell your digital or physical gold, you should know how liquid it is.

