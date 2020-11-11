‘Check purity, liquidity of gold before buying this Dhanteras’

With the existing buyback schemes, generally, jewellers buy gold that’s sold by them and are not open to buying back gold that has been manufactured by anyone else. Then the value loss for the customers which happens is huge. It can run upwards of 20% depending on whatever price the jeweller chooses to give. Also, at times the jewellers insist that they will exchange metal for metal and not pay money. All this may discourage people from selling gold even if they are in need.